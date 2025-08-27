India U23s face Iraq in second closed-door friendly

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 27 (PTI) Following a narrow 1-2 defeat in their first friendly, the India U23 men's national team will take on Iraq in their second closed-doors match here on Thursday.

This match marks the final preparatory fixture before the squad heads to Doha for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers next week.

Reflecting on the first friendly, head coach Naushad Moosa said that it was an important learning curve.

"It was a very competitive game and a valuable experience for us," he said.

"Games like these help the boys understand the demands of international football and give us confidence that we can compete." Building on the positives, Moosa highlighted the spirit and morale within the squad.

"The players are adapting quickly and are eager to learn. This mentality is very important for us going forward," he said, expressing satisfaction with the players' effort, attitude, and fighting spirit.

The coach emphasised that lessons from the first game will directly influence tactical adjustments in the future fixtures.

"We'll look to make changes, try new combinations, and give more players opportunities," he explained.

"Our focus is on sharpening decision-making in key moments and strengthening our tactical cohesion." With the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers fast approaching, the head coach underlined the significance of these friendlies.

"These matches are a crucial step in our preparation. The focus remains on building our overall team understanding, improving our ability under pressure, and ensuring we carry this momentum into Doha." The clash on Thursday will, therefore, serve not just as a test against Iraq but also as a final rehearsal before India U23 begin their continental campaign.