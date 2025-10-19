India vs Australia: 1st ODI

Perth, Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first One-day International between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India Innings (match reduced to 26-over-a-side): Rohit Sharma c Renshaw b Hazlewood 8 Shubman Gill c Philippe b Ellis 10 Virat Kohli c Connolly b Starc 0 Shreyas Iyer c Philippe b Hazlewood 11 Axar Patel c Renshaw b Kuhnemann 31 KL Rahul c Renshaw b Owen 38 Washington Sundar b Kuhnemann 10 Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 19 Harshit Rana c Philippe b Owen 1 Arshdeep Singh run out 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-6) 8 Total: (For 9 wkts, 26 overs) 136 Fall of wkts: 1-13, 2-21, 3-25, 4-45, 5-84, 6-115, 7-121, 8-123, 9-124.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-1-22-1, Josh Hazlewood 7-2-20-2, Nathan Ellis 5-1-29-1, Mitchell Owen 3-0-20-2, Matthew Kuhnemann 4-0-26-2, Matthew Short 1-0-17-0.