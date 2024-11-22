India vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 Scoreboard

Perth, Nov 22 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Advertisment

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c McSweeney b Starc 0 KL Rahul c Carey b Starc 26 Devdutt Padikkal c Carey b Hazlewood 0 Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5 Rishabh Pant c Smith b Cummins 37 Dhruv Jurel c Labuschagne b Marsh 11 Washington Sundar c Carey b Marsh 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Khawaja b Cummins 41 Harshit Rana c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 7 Jasprit Bumrah c Carey b Hazlewood 8 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-4 W-2) 11 Total: (All out in 49.4 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/14 3/32 4/47 5/59 6/73 7/121 8/128 9/144 10/150 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 11-3-14-2, Josh Hazlewood 13-5-29-4, Pat Cummins 15.4-2-67-2, Nathan Lyon 5-1-23-0, Mitchell Marsh 5-1-12-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS