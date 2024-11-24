India vs Australia 1st Test: Day 3 Lunch Scoreboard

Perth: Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs Australia 1st Innings: 104 in 51.2 overs India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 141 KL Rahul c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 77 Devdutt Padikkal batting 25 Extras: (B-8, LB-12, W-6, NB-6) 32 Total (For one, 84 overs) 275 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 19-2-82-1, Josh Hazlewood 16-6-23-0, Pat Cummins 17-2-56-0, Mitchell Marsh 6-0-27-0, Nathan Lyon 19-5-41-0, Marnus Labuschagne 4-0-10-0, Travis Head 3-0-16-0.