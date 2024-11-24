India vs Australia 1st Test: Day 3 Scoreboard

Perth, Nov 24 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs Australia 1st Innings: 104 in 51.2 overs India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Steven Smith b Mitchell Marsh 161 KL Rahul c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 77 Devdutt Padikkal c Steven Smith b Hazlewood 25 Virat Kohli not out 100 Rishabh Pant st Alex Carey b Lyon 1 Dhruv Jurel lbw b Cummins 1 Washington Sundar b Lyon 29 Nitish Reddy not out 38 Extras: (B-22, LB-15, W-7, NB-11) 55 Total (For 6 wickets, 134.3 overs) 487 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 26-2-111-1, Josh Hazlewood 21-9-28-1, Pat Cummins 25-5-86-1, Mitchell Marsh 12-0-65-1, Nathan Lyon 39-5-96-2, Marnus Labuschagne 6.3-0-38-0, Travis Head 5-0-26-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK