India vs Australia 1st Test: Day 3 Tea Scoreboard

Perth, Nov 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs Australia 1st Innings: 104 in 51.2 overs India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Steven Smith b Mitchell Marsh 161 KL Rahul c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 77 Devdutt Padikkal c Steven Smith b Hazlewood 25 Virat Kohli batting 40 Rishabh Pant st Alex Carey b Lyon 1 Dhruv Jurel lbw b Cummins 1 Washington Sundar batting 14 Extras: (B-12, LB-13, W-6, NB-9) 40 Total (For 5 wickets, 110 overs) 359 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 23-2-102-1, Josh Hazlewood 21-9-28-1, Pat Cummins 21-3-75-1, Mitchell Marsh 9-0-35-1, Nathan Lyon 27-5-58-1, Marnus Labuschagne 4-0-10-0, Travis Head 5-0-26-0. PTI ATK ATK