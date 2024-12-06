India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Scoreboard

Adelaide, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 1 of second Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Advertisment

India innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Starc 0 KL Rahul c McSweeney b Starc 37 Shubman Gill lbw b Boland 31 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 7 Rishabh Pant c Labuschagne b Cummins 21 Rohit Sharma lbw b Boland 3 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Head b Starc 42 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Starc 22 Harshit Rana b Starc 0 Jasprit Bumrah c Khawaja b Cummins 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras: (LB-5, NB-7, W-1) 13 Total: (All out in 44.1 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-69, 3-77, 4-81, 5-87, 6-109, 7-141, 8-141, 9-176.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14.1-2-48-6, Pat Cummins 12-4-41-2, Scott Boland 13-0-54-2, Nathan Lyon 1-0-6-0, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-26-0. More PTI AYG PDS PDS