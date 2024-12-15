India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 2 Lunch Scoreboard

Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21 Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9 Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12 Steven Smith batting 25 Travis Head batting 20 Extras (lb-9, w-5, nb-3) 17 Total (For 3 wkts, 43 Overs) 104 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-75.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-6-26-2, Mohammed Siraj 10.2-4-28-0, Akash Deep 12.4-4-25-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-1-16-1. PTI KHS KHS