India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 2 Lunch Scoreboard

NewsDrum Desk
Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21 Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9 Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12 Steven Smith batting 25 Travis Head batting 20 Extras (lb-9, w-5, nb-3) 17 Total (For 3 wkts, 43 Overs) 104 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-75.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-6-26-2, Mohammed Siraj 10.2-4-28-0, Akash Deep 12.4-4-25-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-1-16-1. PTI KHS KHS

