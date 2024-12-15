Advertisment
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 2 Scoreboard

Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings (28 for no loss overnight) Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21 Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9 Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12 Steven Smith c Rohit b Bumrah 101 Travis Head c Pant b Bumrah 152 Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 5 Alex Carey batting 45 Pat Cummins c Pant b Siraj 20 Mitchell Starc batting 7 Extras: (lb-17, w-11, nb-5) 33 Total: 405/7 in 101 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 38-2, 75-3, 316-4, 326-5, 327-6, 385-7 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 25-7-72-5, Mohammed Siraj 22.2-4-97-1, Akash Deep 24.4-5-78-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 13-1-65-1, Ravindra Jadeja 16-2-76-0. PTI AH AH AH

