India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 3 Lunch Scoreboard

Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day three of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings (405/7 overnight) Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21 Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9 Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12 Steven Smith c Rohit b Bumrah 101 Travis Head c Pant b Bumrah 152 Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 5 Alex Carey c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 70 Pat Cummins c Pant b Siraj 20 Mitchell Starc c Pant b Bumrah 18 Nathan Lyon b Siraj 2 Josh Hazlewood not out 0 Extras: (lb-17, w-13, nb-5) 35 Total: 445 all out in 117.1 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 38-2, 75-3, 316-4, 326-5, 327-6, 385-7, 423-8, 445-9 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-9-76-6, Mohammed Siraj 23.2-5-97-2, Akash Deep 29.5-5-95-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 13-1-65-1, Ravindra Jadeja 23-2-95-0.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4 KL Rahul batting 13 Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3 Extras (NB-1) 1 Total (For 3 wickets in 7.2 Overs) 22 Fall of Wickets 1-4, 2-6, 3-22.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-11-2, Josh Hazlewood3.2-2-11-1.