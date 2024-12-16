India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 3 Tea Scoreboard

Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day three of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings: 445 India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4 KL Rahul batting 30 Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3 Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 9 Rohit Sharma batting 0 Extras (NB-1) 1 Total (For 4 wickets in 14.1 Overs) 48 Fall of Wickets 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7.1-1-24-2, Josh Hazlewood 5-2-17-1, Pat Cummins 2-0-7-1. PTI APA APA