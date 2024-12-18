India vs Australia 3rd Test: Scoreboard at lunch, Day 5

Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day five of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st innings: 445 India 1st Innings (Overnight 252/9; 74.5 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Marsh b Starc 4 KL Rahul c Smith b Lyon 84 Shubman Gill c Marsh b Starc 1 Virat Kohli c Carey b Hazlewood 3 Rishabh Pant c Carey b Cummins 9 Rohit Sharma c Carey b Cummins 10 Ravindra Jadeja c Marsh b Cummins 77 Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16 Mohammed Siraj c Carey b Starc 1 Jasprit Bumrah not out 10 Akash Deep st Carey b Head 31 Extras (B-8, LB-2, NB-3, W-1) 14 Total (All out in 78.5 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74, 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1, Pat Cummins 22-2-81-4, Nathan Lyon 23-1-55-1, Travis Head 1.5-0-3-1, Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0. PTI TAP