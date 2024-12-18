India vs Australia 3rd Test: Scoreboard at tea, Day 5

Brisbane: Scoreboard at tea on day five of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st innings: 445 India 1st Innings: (Overnight 252/9; 74.5 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Marsh b Starc 4 KL Rahul c Smith b Lyon 84 Shubman Gill c Marsh b Starc 1 Virat Kohli c Carey b Hazlewood 3 Rishabh Pant c Carey b Cummins 9 Rohit Sharma c Carey b Cummins 10 Ravindra Jadeja c Marsh b Cummins 77 Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16 Mohammed Siraj c Carey b Starc 1 Jasprit Bumrah not out 10 Akash Deep st Carey b Head 31 Extras (B-8, LB-2, NB-3, W-1) 14 Total (All out in 78.5 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74, 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1, Pat Cummins 22-2-81-4, Nathan Lyon 23-1-55-1, Travis Head 1.5-0-3-1, Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0 Australia 2nd Innings: Nathan McSweeney c Pant b Deep 4 Usman Khawaja b Bumrah 8 Maruns Labuschagne c Pant b Bumrah 1 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Deep 2 Travis Head c Pant b Siraj 17 Steven Smith c Pant b Siraj 4 Alex Carey not out 19 Pat Cummins c Rahul b Bumrah 22 Mitchell Starc not out 2 Extras (B-1, LB-7, NB-2) 10 Total: (Declared for seven wickets in 18 overs) 89 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-16, 3-16, 4-28, 5-33, 6-60, 7-85 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-18-3, Mohammed Siraj 7-0-35-2, Akash Deep 5-1-28-2 India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 4 KL Rahul batting 4 Extras: 0 Total (for no loss in 2.1 overs) 8 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 1.1-0-4-0, Pat Cummins 1-0-4-0.