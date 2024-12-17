Advertisment
India vs Australia 3rd Test:Day 4 Scoreboard

NewsDrum Desk
Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of day four of the third Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia 1st innings: 445 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4 KL Rahul c Steven Smith b Lyon 84 Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3 Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 9 Rohit Sharma c Alex Carey b Cummins 10 Ravindra Jadejac Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 77 Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16 Mohammed Siraj c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 1 Jasprit Bumrah batting 10 Akash Deep batting 27 Extras (B-4, LB- 2, W-1, NB-3,) 10 Total ( For 9 wickets in 74.5 Overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74 , 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1,Pat Cummins 20.5-2-80-4, Nathan Lyon 21-0-54-1, Travis Head 1-0-1-0, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-6-0. PTI APA APA

