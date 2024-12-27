India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 2 Tea Scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard a tea on day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st innings (Overnight 311/6) Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 57 Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Washington Sundar 72 Steve Smith b Akash Deep 140 Travis Head b Bumrah 0 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 4 Alex Carey c Pant b Akash Deep 31 Pat Cummins c Nitish Reddy b Ravindra Jadeja 49 Mitchell Starc b Ravindra Jadeja 15 Nathan Lyonlbw b Bumrah 13 Scott Boland not out 6 Extras: (LB-11, W-10, NB-6) 27 Total: (all out in 122.4 Overs) 454 Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-154, 3-237, 4-240, 5-246, 6-299, 7-411, 8-455, 9-455, 10-474.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-9-99-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-122-0, Akash Deep 26-8-94-2, Ravindra Jadeja 23-4-78-3, Nitish Reddy 7-021-0, Washington Sundar 15-2-49-1.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 23 Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3 KL Rahul b Cummins 24 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For 2 wickets in 15 Overs) 51 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-0-14-0, Pat Cummins 6-1-27-2, Scott Boland 3-1-9-0. PTI APA APA