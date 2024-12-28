India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 3 Lunch Scoreboard

Melbourne: Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 474

India 1st Innings (Overnight 164 for 5): Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Cummins/Carey) 82 Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3 KL Rahul b Cummins 24 Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 36 Akash Deep c Lyon b Boland 0 Rishabh Pant c Lyon b Boland 28 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 17 Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 40 Washington Sundar not out 5 Extras: (LB-2, NB-2, W-5) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 73 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 17-0-64-0, Pat Cummins 20-4 -70-2, Scott Boland 17-4-37-3, Nathan Lyon 15-2-50-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-15-0, Travis Head 1-0-6-0.