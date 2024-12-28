India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 3 Stumps Scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 474 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Cummins/Carey) 82 Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3 KL Rahul b Cummins 24 Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 36 Akash Deep c Lyon b Boland 0 Rishabh Pant c Lyon b Boland 28 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 17 Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 105 Washington Sundar c Smith b Lyon 50 Jasprit Bumrah c Khawaja b Cummins 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras: (LB-2, NB-4, W-5) 11 Total: (For 9 wickets in 116 overs) 358 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221, 8-348, 9-350 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 25-2-86-0, Pat Cummins 27-6 -86-3, Scott Boland 27-7-57-3, Nathan Lyon 27-4-88-2, Mitchell Marsh 7-1-28-0, Travis Head 3-0-11-0.