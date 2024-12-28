India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 3 Tea Scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 474 India 1st Innings (Overnight 164 for 5): Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Cummins/Carey) 82 Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3 KL Rahul b Cummins 24 Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 36 Akash Deep c Lyon b Boland 0 Rishabh Pant c Lyon b Boland 28 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 17 Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 85 Washington Sundar not out 40 Extras: (LB-2, NB-4, W-5) 11 Total: (For 7 wickets in 97 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 22-1-84-0, Pat Cummins 26-5-86-2, Scott Boland 21-4-49-3, Nathan Lyon 21-4-70-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-24-0, Travis Head 3-0-11-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC