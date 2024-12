Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Australia 1st innings 474 India 1st innings 369 Australia 2nd innings: Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8 Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21 Marnus Labuschagne not out 20 Steve Smith not out 2 Extras: 2 (lb-2) Total: 53/2 in 25 overs Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-18-1, Akash Deep 9-2-20-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-4-10-1, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-3-0. PTI MORE DDV