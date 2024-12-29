India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 4 stumps scoreboard

Melbourne: Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings 474 India 1st innings 369 Australia 2nd innings Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8 Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Siraj 70 Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13 Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0 Alex Carey b Bumrah 2 Pat Cummins c Rohit b Jadeja 41 Mitchell Starc run out (Reddy/Pant) 5 Nathan Lyon batting 41 Scott Boland batting 10 Extras: 16 (lb-9, nb-6, w-1) Total: 228/9 in 82 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91, 7-148, 8-156, 9-173 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 24-7-56-4, Akash Deep 17-4-53-0, Mohammed Siraj 22-4-66-3, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-33-1, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-7-0.