India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 4 tea scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings 474 India 1st innings 369 Australia 2nd innings Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8 Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21 Marnus Labuschagne not out 65 Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13 Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0 Alex Carey b Bumrah 2 Pat Cummins not out 21 Extras: 4 (lb-2, nb-1, w-1) Total: 135/6 in 49 overs Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-2-30-41, Akash Deep 15-3-46-0, Mohammed Siraj 14-4-40–2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-10-0, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-3-0. PTI MORE DDV