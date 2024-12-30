India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 5 Lunch Scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day five of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Advertisment

Australia 1st innings 474 India 1st innings 369 Australia 2nd innings (Overnight 228/9) Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8 Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Siraj 70 Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13 Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0 Alex Carey b Bumrah 2 Pat Cummins c Rohit b Jadeja 41 Mitchell Starc run out (Reddy/Pant) 5 Nathan Lyon b Bumrah 41 Scott Boland not out 15 Extras: 17 (lb-10, nb-6, w-1) Total: (all out in 83.4 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91, 7-148, 8-156, 9-173, 10-234.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 24.4-7-57-5, Akash Deep 17-4-53-0, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-70-3, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-33-1, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-7-0.

India 2nd innings Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 14 Rohit Sharma c Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 9 KL Rahul c Khawaja b Cummins 0 Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Mitchell Starc 5 Extras (B-1, LB-4) 5 Total: (For 3 wickets in 26.1 Overs) 33 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-25, 3-33.

Advertisment

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7.1-4-9-1, Pat Cummins 9-3-10-2, Scott Boland 6-3-5-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-2-2-0, Nathan Lyon 1-0-2-0. PTI APA APA