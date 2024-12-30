India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 5 Scoreboard

Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on day five of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st innings 474 India 1st innings 369 Australia 2nd innings (Overnight 228/9) Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8 Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Siraj 70 Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13 Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1 Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0 Alex Carey b Bumrah 2 Pat Cummins c Rohit b Jadeja 41 Mitchell Starc run out (Reddy/Pant) 5 Nathan Lyon b Bumrah 41 Scott Boland not out 15 Extras: 17 (lb-10, nb-6, w-1) Total: (all out in 83.4 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91, 7-148, 8-156, 9-173, 10-234.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 24.4-7-57-5, Akash Deep 17-4-53-0, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-70-3, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-33-1, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-7-0. (MORE) PTI. APA APA