India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 5 Tea Scoreboard

Melbourne: Scoreboard at tea on day five of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st innings 474 India 1st innings 369 Australia 2nd innings 234 India 2nd innings Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 63 Rohit Sharma c Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 9 KL Rahul c Khawaja b Cummins 0 Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Mitchell Starc 5 Rishabh Pant batting 28 Extras (B-1, LB-4, NB-2) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 54 Overs) 112

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-25, 3-33.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14-7-24-1, Pat Cummins 14-4-19-2, Scott Boland 11-4-29-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-2-2-0, Nathan Lyon 10-1-30-0, Travis Head 1-0-3-0, Marnus Labuschagne 1-1-0-0.