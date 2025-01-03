India vs Australia 5th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard

Sydney: Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Advertisment

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Webster b Boland 10 KL Rahul c Sam Konstas b Mitchell Starc 4 Shubman Gill c Steven Smith b Lyon 20 Virat Kohli batting 12 Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-2) 11 Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 Overs) 57

Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-57

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-1-24-1, Pat Cummins 7-1-16-0, Scott Boland 5-3-5-1, Beau Webster 4-2-2-0, Nathan Lyon 2-1-1-1.