India vs Australia 5th Test: Day 1 Tea Scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Webster b Boland 10 KL Rahul c Sam Konstas b Mitchell Starc 4 Shubman Gill c Steven Smith b Lyon 20 Virat Kohli c Webster b Boland 17 Rishabh Pant batting 32 Ravindra Jadeja batting 11 Extras: (B-5, LB-5, NB-3) 13 Total: (For 4 wickets in 50 Overs) 107 Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-57, 4-72.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-4-32-1, Pat Cummins 14-4-27-0, Scott Boland 12-6-15-2, Beau Webster 8-4-10-0, Nathan Lyon 4-1-13-1. PTI APA APA