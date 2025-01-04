India vs Australia 5th Test: Day 2 Scoreboard

Sydney: Scoreboard on the second day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: 185
Australia 1st Innings: Sam Konstas c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Siraj 23
Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 2
Marnus Labuschagne c Pant b Bumrah 2
Steven Smith c Rahul b Prasidh 33
Travis Head c Rahul b Siraj 4
Beau Webster c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Prasidh 57
Alex Carey b Prasidh 21
Pat Cummins c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 10
Mitchell Starc c Rahul b Nitish Reddy 1
Nathan Lyon not out 7
Scot Boland b Siraj 9
Extras: (B-9, LB-2, NB-1) 12
Total: (10 wkts, 51 Overs) 181
Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 15-2, 35-3, 39-4, 96-5, 137-6, 162-7, 164-8, 166-9, 181-10.
Bowler : Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-33-2, Mohammed Siraj 16-2-51-3, Krishna Prasidh 15-3-42-3, Nitish Reddy 7-0-32-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-12-0.