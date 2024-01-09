India vs Australia women's 3rd T20I scoreboard

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

India Women: Shafali Verma c Healy b Schutt 26 Smriti Mandhana c Gardner b Wareham 29 Jemimah Rodrigues c Wareham b Sutherland 2 Harmanpreet Kaur b Sutherland 3 Richa Ghosh b Gardner 34 Deepti Sharma c McGrath b Wareham 14 Amanjot Kaur not out 17 Pooja Vastrakar not out 7 Extras: (B-4 W-11) 15 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1/39 2/60 3/64 4/66 5/99 6/135 Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-36-1, Kim Garth 4-0-31-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-40-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-12-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-24-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS