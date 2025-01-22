India vs England 1st T20I Scoreboard

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and England here on Wednesday.

England Batting: Phil Salt c Samson b Arshdeep 0 Ben Duckett c Singh b Arshdeep 4 Jos Buttler c Nitish Reddy b Varun 68 Harry Brook b Varun 17 Liam Livingstone b Varun 0 Jacob Bethell c Abhishek Sharma b Pandya 7 Jamie Overton c Nitish Reddy b Patel 2 Gus Atkinson st Samson b Patel 2 Jofra Archer c Yadav b Pandya 12 Adil Rashid not out 8 Mark Wood run out 1 Extras: (B-5 LB-1 W-5) 11 Total: (All out in 20 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/17 3/65 4/65 5/83 6/95 7/103 8/109 9/130 10/132 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-17-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-42-2, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-23-3, Axar Patel 4-1-22-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-0.