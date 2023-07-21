India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Day 2 lunch scoreboard

Port of Spain, Jul 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57 Rohit Sharma b Warrican 80 Shubman Gill c da Silva b Roach 10 Virat Kohli run out 121 Ajinkya Rahane b Gabriel 8 Ravindra Jadeja c da Silva b Roach 61 Ishan Kishan batting 18 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 6 Extras: (LB-4 NB-7 W-1) 12 Total: (For 6 wickets in 108 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 1/139 2/153 3/155 4/182 5/341 6/360 Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-2-86-2, Alzarri Joseph 19-0-92-0, Shannon Gabriel 16-0-63-1, Jomel Warrican 31-6-70-1, Jason Holder 17-3-45-1, Alick Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1-1-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS