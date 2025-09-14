India were 20-30 runs short of a winning total against Australia, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Mullanpur (Punjab), Sep 14 (PTI) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her side was 20-30 runs short of what would have been a winning score in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet said after posting a decent 281 for seven after opting to bat, the hosts failed to cash in on the opportunities that came their way since they dropped four catches in all.

Chasing 282, Australia rode on rode on Phoebe Litchfield's 80-ball 88 and Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74-ball 77 to complete the task in 44.1 overs on a day when the Indians left a lot to be desired with their fielding.

Annabel Sutherland also chipped in with an unbeaten 54 in 51 balls.

"We were 20-30 runs short. Our bowlers were trying to create opportunities but we were not able to capitalise on those opportunities. They played really good cricket. They played better than us, but (the) next game is important, we want to stay positive and looking forward to the next game," Harmanpreet said after the match.

The India skipper said her decision was not wrong as the pitch played true in both the innings.

"Both the innings, the pitch played better only. That is why we were able to score 280. (With) a little more positive batting, if we were able to add 20-30 runs, and then the opportunities while bowling... those things could have made a huge difference. We will think and analyse the pitch and how we can go better in the next game." Asked about the combination of the Indian side, she said, "We will try whatever we have. It was the best combination for us. If you see our last series, spinners did very well. Their batters batted really well and we should give credit to them. (But) as a fielding unit, we were not able to capitalise on the opportunities." Australia skipper Alyssa Healy was the proud of the team effort of her side. "(It was a) very nice way to start. Credit to the girls. To lose the toss and told to bowl first in the heat…really proud of that effort.

"It was identified early that that was going to be the case. Taking wickets in the powerplay is important, but you can still get yourself back in the game by bowling smart and that is what our team does well." Healy also credited her batters for completing the chase comfortably.

"We want to push the limits when batting first and no different while chasing. We have the same intent like we are setting a big total. Phoebe was outstanding, and everyone contributed beautifully and kept the scoring rate up," she said. PTI SSC SSC DDV