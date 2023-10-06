Asian Games: India win bronze medal in women's sepaktakraw

Jinhua (China): India clinched their first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games with the regu team winning a bronze after losing to powerhouse Thailand in the semifinals here on Friday.

The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21 13-21 in the semifinals.

Thailand are the defending champions in the event.

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each.

This was the first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, and only the second for the country in the sport.

The Indian men's regu team had won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.