India win four gold, three silver, two bronze in Asian Youth Rapid Chess

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) India bagged four gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Youth Rapid Championship in Al Ain, UAE.

Bhagyashree Patil (U-18, girls), Sapariya Ghosh (U-14 girls), Muhammad Shyan Naushae Ibrahim (U-8 boys) and Sharvannica (U-8 girls) clinched gold medals for India.

The three silver medals were won by Sheralli Patniak (U-8 girls), Arit Kapil (U-8 boys) and Kiyana Parihar (U-8 girls).

Cera Dagariya and Divi Bijesh grabbed bronze medals in the Under-16 girls’ category.

The classical event began on Thursday and the Indian contingent has 60 players.