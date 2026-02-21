India win four medals at Asian Cross Country in Japan

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Distance runner Harmanjot Singh showcased impressive speed endurance but settled for silver in the men's 10km event, as India also bagged three bronze medals at the Asian Cross-Country Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Harmanjot clocked 29:21 seconds, missing gold by a whisker, as Japan’s Ryuji Miura took the title in 29:20.

However, Harmanjot marked the run with a personal best time, eclipsing his previous best of 29:57 set in 2024 in Bengaluru.

In the senior women's 10km event, India's Soniya finished fifth with a time of 35:24 seconds.

India also won three bronze medals in the team event.

In the U20 women's team championships (6km), India finished third with 22 points, behind Japan (9 points) and China (20 points).

India's U20 men's team also won a bronze securing 25 points. Host Japan claimed the gold (6 points), while China, with 19 points, took home the silver.

India also clinched bronze in the women's team event (10km), with Japan taking the top podium sport with six points, followed by China on 17 points. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM