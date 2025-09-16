India win just one bout on Day 4 at World Championship; four more eliminated

Zagreb (Croatia), Sep 16 (PTI) India's young women wresters expectedly struggled at the big stage as two of them were eliminated but the fate of Vaishnavi Patil (65kg) and Priya Malik (76kg) was still hanging in balance here Tuesday.

Ankush (50kg) lost her qualification bout 5-6 to Natallia Varakina while Tapsya went down 2-4 to Mexico's Bertha Rojas Chavez.

Both Varakina and Chavez lost their next bouts, shutting the door on the two Indians.

Vaishnavi, daughter of a dhaba owner, began well by getting the better of Latvian wrestler Elma Zeidlere 3-1 but lost 2-4 to Mongolian world number five Enkhjin Tuvshinjargal in the quarterfinals.

Competing in the heaviest 76kg weight class, Priya lost her 1/8 round 2-4 to Ecuador's world number five Genesis Reasco Valdez.

If Valdez wins her semifinal against her Cuban rival Milaimy De La Caridad Marin Potrille, Priya will get a repechage round.

In the men's free style, the promising Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) and Vicky (97kg) could not take advantage of their repechage chance.

Sujeet bowed out after losing 5-7 to American wrestler Real Marshall Ray Woods while Vicky was eliminated after losing 'by fall' to Bulgaria's Akhmed Magamaev. PTI AT AT AH AH