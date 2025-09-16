India win just one bout on Day 4 at Worlds, four more eliminated; Priya stay in bronze race

Zagreb (Croatia), Sep 16 (PTI) India's young women wresters expectedly struggled at the big stage as three of them were eliminated here Tuesday, but Priya Malik (76kg) stayed in medal contention through the repechage route .

Ankush (50kg) lost her qualification bout 5-6 to Natallia Varakina while Tapsya went down 2-4 to Mexico's Bertha Rojas Chavez.

Both Varakina and Chavez lost their next bouts, shutting the door on the two Indians.

Vaishnavi, daughter of a dhaba owner, began well by getting the better of Latvian wrestler Elma Zeidlere 3-1 but lost by fall to Mongolian world No 5 Enkhjin Tuvshinjargal in the quarterfinals.

Competing in the heaviest 76kg weight class, Priya lost her 1/8 round 2-4 to Ecuador's world No 5 Genesis Reasco Valdez.

With Valdez later beating Cuban rival Milaimy De La Caridad Marin Potrille, Priya got a repechage round where she will compete against Italy's Enrica Rinladi.

In the men's free style, the promising Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) and Vicky (97kg) could not take advantage of their repechage chance.

Sujeet bowed out after losing 5-7 to American wrestler Real Marshall Ray Woods in fast-paced bout while Vicky was eliminated after losing 'by fall' to Bulgaria's Akhmed Magamaev.

Antim Panghal, India's other big medal hope, will open her campaign on Wednesday in women's 53kg category competition. PTI AT AT DDV