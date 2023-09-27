India win team silver in women's 50m 3 position event

Hangzhou: Indian shooters won a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra shot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.

Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.