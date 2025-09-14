India win toss, elect to bat in the Ist Women's ODI against Australia

Mullanpur, Sep 14 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat in the first women’s ODI against Australia here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet is playing her 150th one-day international, and she gave no sign of stopping the run.

“It has been a great for me, and hopefully want to continue for many more years,” she said at the toss.

Teams: India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, N Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.