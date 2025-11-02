India win toss, elect to bowl against Australia in 3rd T20I; 3 changes

Hobart (Australia): India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third T20 International, here on Sunday.

India made three changes in the playing XI, bringing in Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar in place of Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia made one change, bringing in Sean Abbott in place of pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The first T20I of the five-match series in Canberra was abandoned due to rain, while the second was won by Australia.

Teams: Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, and Matt Kuhnemann.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.