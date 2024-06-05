India win toss, elect to bowl against Ireland in T20 WC

New York, Jun 5 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in their opening Group A match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

“We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is,” said Rohit at the toss. India are going with four all-rounders.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White. PTI UNG KHS