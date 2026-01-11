India win toss, elect to bowl against NZ in first ODI

Vadodara, Jan 11 (PTI) India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first One-day International against New Zealand here on Sunday.

India have included six bowlers in their playing Xi with Giil saying he wants to "try different combinations and see how that works".

Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been included as spin-bowling options, while Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the pacers.

NZ skipper Michael Bracewell said Kristian Clarke and Adithya Ashok will be making their ODI debut.

Teams: India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok. PTI AM AM BS BS