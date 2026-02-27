Sports

India win toss, opt to bat against Australia in 2nd women''s ODI

NewsDrum Desk
Hobart, Feb 26 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the second women's ODI here on Friday.

Harmanpreet, who suffered a knee injury and didn't take the field while fielding during the first ODI, said she is fine.

"I'm fine now, my left knee...while playing I just got a niggle," she said during the toss.

For Australia, Sophie Molineux was ruled out of the series with lower back pain and was replaced by Nicola Carey in the XI.

Teams: Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma. PTI ATK DDV