India win toss, opt to bat in 4th T20I against SA

Johannesburg, Nov 15 (PTI) India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the fourth and final T20 International here on Friday.

Advertisment

Both the sides decided to field unchanged teams from the previous match.

India lead the four-match series 2-1.

The teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK