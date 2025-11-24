India win women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka

Dhaka, Nov 24 (PTI) The Indian women's kabaddi team on Monday secured its second consecutive World Cup title with a 35–28 win over Chinese Taipei here.

India emerged on top in a tournament involving 11 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who lauded the women's team for the remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations to our Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team for making the nation proud by winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2025! They have showcased outstanding grit, skills and dedication. Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue Kabaddi, dream bigger and aim higher," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Unbeaten India were in sublime form throughout the tournament. They had beaten Iran 33-21 to enter the summit clash. Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semifinals.

Home Minister Amit Shah too was quick to congratulate the victorious outfit.

"Moment of immense pride as our women's Kabbadi team scripts history. Congratulations to the entire team for lifting the Women's #KabaddiWorldCup2025. Your stupendous victory reiterates why India's sporting talent is second to none. All my best wishes for your future endeavors," Shah wrote on X.

Former India captain Ajay Thakur added: "Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years.

"It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come," he said.