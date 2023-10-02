India win women's team bronze in roller skating

Hangzhou: Indian women's roller skating team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj clinched a bronze medal in the speed skating 3000m relay at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The Indian quartet finished with a timing of 4:34.861s to finish behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Overall, this was India's third ever medal in the roller skating event at the Asian Games.

Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.