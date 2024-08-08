India wins hockey bronze: MP CM hails team, Negi praises talisman Sreejesh

Bhopal/Indore, Aug 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday hailed the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

The Indian team defeated Spain 2-1 to stand third.

The entire nation is brimming with pride over the Indian team's stellar performance and it would inspire future generations of athletes, CM Yadav said.

It was a matter of great pride that the team also included Vivek Sagar from MP, he said.

In Indore, former India goalkeeper Mirranjan Negi said veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had a big hand in the victory, adding the latter's farewell match had turned memorable.

"It was Sreejesh's last match and we were hoping his farewell will coincide with India getting a bronze medal. It is a matter of great pleasure that this has happened. His outstanding performance played a big role in India's victory," Negi said.

"I have not seen any goalkeeper in the last 20 years who comes close to Sreejesh. His calm nature and ability to boost the team continuously with his cheerfulness is amazing," Negi added.

Negi said Sreejesh's brilliant performance in Thursday's match against Spain reminded him of the Tokyo Olympics match against Germany.

India won the bronze medal in hockey by defeating Germany in the Tokyo Olympics.

"In the last moments, an aggressive Germany was constantly trying to score goals. Sreejesh saved the goal in that match and ensured victory for India," Negi said. PTI MAS HWP BNM