India wins overall gold at International Tent Pegging Tournament

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Indian team has returned with an overall gold at the International Tent Pegging Tournament in Traditional Dress held in Moscow.

The four-member Indian team, returned with a haul of 11 medals including four gold as many silver and three bronze.

The eight-team tournament, which was conducted by the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) is the international governing body for Tent Pegging discipline of Equestrian sport, took place from July 21 to 23.

For India, Mohit Kumar and Dinesh Gangaram Karlekar won the majority of the medals including in the Indl Lance, Ring and Peg and Lemon and Pegs.

Other countries competing in the tournament included Russia, Iran, Belarus, Kuwait, Qatar, Kazakhstan and Syria.

Tent pegging is a sport of the equestrian discipline, where the objective is for a rider to pierce, pick-up and carry a target, with a lance or a sword, as they gallop towards the target.