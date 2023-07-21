India wins silver in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event in ISSF World Junior C'ship

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Indian trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Mahesh Anandakumar on Friday won silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea.

The Indians totalled 1730 points to finish behind China's 1747, which equalled the existing junior world record in the event, on the sixth day of competitions.

Mahesh also reached the final of the individual 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event but finished sixth overall.

He shot a solid 290 in the second rapid-fire round earlier in the day to log a total of 578 over two days of qualifying to claim the fifth spot in the individual men's event, but could not get going in the final.

Sameer, who was in a good position at the end of day five, shot a round of 288 for a total of 576 to finish seventh. Rajkanwar also ended qualification with 576 to finish eighth overall.

China won gold in the individual event as well. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS