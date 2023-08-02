India wins silver in shooting and bronze in athletics in WUG

Chengdu, Aug 2 (PTI) The Indian shooter duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won a silver in 10m air rifle mixed team event while Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi clinched a silver in women's long jump in the World University Games here on Wednesday.

Elavenil and Divyansh lost the gold medal match 13-17 to the Chinese duo of Yu Zhang and Buhan Song to settle for silver on the sixth day of competitions.

The Indian pair topped the qualification stage one with a total score of 635.3 points. The eventual gold winners China were sixth with 629.7.

Elavenil and Divyansh then topped the qualification stage two with 421.3 aggregate points while China finished second with 420.7. But the Indian duo failed to maintain their form in the gold medal match and lost to the Chinese pair.

The top two pairs at the end of the second qualification stage face each other for the gold medal while the third and fourth play for the bronze.

In women's long jump, Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi clinched a silver with a best effort of 6.32m.

With these two medals, India now has 11 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze to remain at fourth spot. China leads the medal tally, followed by Korea and Japan.

On Tuesday, the trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra had won gold in women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event, while Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar and Anmol Jain bagged bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event.