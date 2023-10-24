Hangzhou Asian Para Games: India wins two gold; medal count swells to 24

Hangzhou: Canoeist Prachi Yadav and quartermiler Deepthi Jeevanji clinched a gold each on the second day of competitions as India's medal rush in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games continued on Tuesday.

Prachi, who had won a silver in canoe VL2 category on Monday, bagged her second medal of the Games as she picked up a gold in KL2 event.

Deepthi then won a gold in women's T20 category 400m race with the Games and Asian record timing of 56.69 seconds.

Ajay Kumar (men's T64 400m) and Simran Sharma (women's T12 100m) bagged a silver each while Manish Kaurav (men's KL3 canoe) -- who is the husband of Prachi --, Gajendra Singh (men's VL2 canoe) and Ekta Bhayan (women's F32/51 club throw) won a bronze each.

With the seven medals, including two gold, so far on the second day, India's tally has swelled to 24 (8 gold, 8 silver, 8 bronze).

India picked up a whopping 17 medals, including six gold, on the first day of competitions with star shooter Avani Lekhara leading the way.

Besides Avani (women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1), the other gold winners on Monday were Pranav Soorma (men's F51 club throw), Shailesh Kumar (men's T63 high jump), Nishad Kumar (men's T47 high jump), Ankur Dhama (men's T11 5000m) and Praveen Kumar (men's T64 high jump).